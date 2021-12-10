9-year-old boy struck by car in southeast DC, police confirm

A 9-year-old boy was struck by a car in southeast D.C. on Friday afternoon, MPD confirms.

MPD says the call came in around 1:38 p.m. from the 3300 block of Wheeler Rd SE. The boy is currently in critical condition.

MPD confirms the child attends KIPP DC Somerset College Preparatory.

School officials released this letter to parents and staff:

Earlier this afternoon, an Honor Academy student crossing Wheeler Rd for an early dismissal was struck by a vehicle. Our team immediately called 911 and an ambulance quickly arrived. The student is currently at a local hospital with their guardian, who was onsite at the time. We do not have an update on their condition. MPD, the driver, and our team are onsite.

Please note, at this time Wheeler Rd is shut down as part of the MPD investigation and there will be traffic delays around our campus. At this point, drivers are not able to access the campus and will need to pick up on foot. If this changes, we will notify you as soon as possible.

Given the road is shut down all families in cars will need to pick students up at the entrance in the rear of the school.

If your student walks home, a member of our team will walk them past the MPD road blocks as they walk toward Alabama Avenue or toward Mississippi Avenue. We are asking students to go directly home after school today.

Major crash has been called and the vehicle remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

