9 people taken to hospital after apartment fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building Thursday night that caused nine people to go to the hospital and left multiple units uninhabitable.
Officials say the call came in about 5:30 p.m. for a fire in a three-story garden-style apartment where arriving units saw fire coming from the second floor.
Several people self-evacuated. Nine patients were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
The fire is now under control, however, multiple units are uninhabitable. Fire investigators are on the scene.