9-month-old Maryland girl found safe after AMBER Alert

article

UPDATE (12:57 P.M.): Maryland State Police say the AMBER Alert has been canceled after Brady Sellers was found safe in Pennsylvania. The search continues for suspect Keith Kyle:

ORIGINAL: Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a nine-month-old girl last seen in Garrett County, Maryland.

9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers is in the company of 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. They were last seen in Grantsville.

Kyle should be driving a four-door blue Mazda 3 with Maryland tag 9ED0360.

Anyone who sees Kyle should not take action as you could endanger yourself or the abducted child. Please call #77 or 911 instead.

Advertisement