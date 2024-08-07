9 dead, including 3-year-old Virginia boy, after SUV flips into Florida canal

Authorities say nine people, including a 3-year-old Virginia toddler, were killed when an overloaded SUV lost control on a Florida road, struck a guardrail, and flipped upside down into a canal.

Ziaire Mack, the young boy who lived in Chesapeake, Virginia, was identified by officials who said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Hatton Highway near Belle Glade, Florida. The city is in Palm Beach County and is about an hour away from West Palm Beach.

Police believe the driver lost control and went off the road, striking a guardrail before flipping into the canal, which runs parallel to the road. The SUV was upside-down and partially underwater when first responders arrived.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while five died at the hospital. In addition to Mack, the dead were identified as driver Pamela Wiggins,56, Leiana Alyse Hall, 30; Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 21; Michael Anthony Hall Jr., 14; Imani Andre Ajani Hall, 8; Kamdien Edwards, 5; Yasire Smith, 5; and Naleia Tucker, 1. Jorden Rickey Hall, 26, was rescued and was said to be in serious condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.