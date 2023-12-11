85-year-old man accused of stabbing wife to death in DC apartment, police say

Police are investigating after an 85-year-old man reportedly stabbed his wife to death in their D.C. apartment.

Officers responded to the home in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, about 3:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, first responders found a woman inside the apartment with stab wounds. A man was also found inside suffering from self-inflicted injuries.

Police later learned that the man and woman were married.

Both individuals were taken to local hospitals for treatment, where the woman later died.

Based on the investigation, 85-year-old Steven Schwartz was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 81-year-old Sharron Hilda Schwartz.

No additional information has been released. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.