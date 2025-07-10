80-year-old woman sexually assaulted at Hobby Lobby in Woodbridge: police

The Brief Police say an 80-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a Hobby Lobby in Woodbridge, Va. The victim confronted the suspect following the assault. Police have not yet identified the suspect and are asking the public for information.



Prince William County police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in northern Virginia.

They are attempting to identify the suspect.

What we know:

Police say the assault happened inside of a Hobby Lobby store in the 14000 block of Shoppers Best Way around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Prince William County police say the man, who was caught on surveillance video, is between 25 and 35 years old and around 6 feet tall.

The suspect was inside the Hobby Lobby when police say the suspect walked up to the victim from behind her, pressed up against her and started inappropriately touching her. The woman confronted him and then police say he left the store.

What they're saying:

People who shop at the store hope police will catch the suspect.

"I feel that, you know, you should be locked up, taken away and off the street, because I think that you know it makes me feel very uncomfortable and unsafe," customer Jerdleen Boffman said.

"I think this world today is crazy. We have all kinds of crazy people out here," Shirley Davis said. "He needs to be locked up. The key needs to be thrown away. Because what can an 80 year old person do? I mean, he's, I mean, it's, I think it's terrible. I think he needs to be thrown underneath the jail. That's what I feel. And the key thrown away."

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police with tips.