8-year-old girl boxer knocks out competition in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - A local father-daughter boxing duo is knocking out the competition on a national level!
Thomas "Top Dog" Williams Jr was a world renowned boxer and now he coaches his eight-year-old daughter Eden "Baby Top".
FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy visited them Laurel, Maryland to talk with "Baby Top" about her recent success of winning the national Silver Gloves Tournament.
