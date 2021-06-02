8 people, including 2 children, displaced after Northeast DC apartment fire

Authorities say eight people, including two children, are without a home after fire damaged their apartment Tuesday night in Northeast D.C.

DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

The fire was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block 56th Place. Firefighters say the apartment was on the top floor of the 2-story building.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are still searching for a cause in the fire. The Red Cross is working to help those displaced.