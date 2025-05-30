8 businesses robbed during overnight burglary spree in Arlington

Burglars broke into eight businesses in and around Clarendon in the early hours of Thursday, shattering glass and stealing cash.

Timeline:

At 2:26 a.m., suspects forced entry into three closed businesses in the 1900 block of Wilson Boulevard, according to police. They broke glass doors, stole cash registers and cash before fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to the area at 3:18 a.m. after the burglary was discovered.

Officers were then dispatched ot investigate additional burglaries:

3 businesses in the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard

1 business in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard

1 business in the 1700 block of N. Lynn Street

In those five additional burglaries, suspects shattered glass doors, stole a safe and cash drawers before fleeing the scene.

The suspects in these incidents are described as two or three men wearing all black and face coverings.

The investigation is ongoing.