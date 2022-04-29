79-year-old missing from Northwest; last seen wearing hospital gown
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police are searching for a 79-year-old woman who was last seen wearing a hospital gown in Northwest.
Authorities say Mildred Smith was last seen in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road on Friday.
Smith is described as a Black female, 5’1", 180 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. In addition to the white hospital gown she was last seen wearing, Smith may also have a green dress with flowers and blue jeans on.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.
