76-year-old woman struck, killed by motorcyclist in Frederick, 2 others injured

A motorcyclist struck two people standing at a bus stop in Frederick, Maryland Thursday afternoon, and police said one of the victims has died.

Frederick Police responded to the scene of the collision at Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja attempted to pass a 2012 Ford F150 that was in the process of parallel parking on Hillcrest Drive when it hit the truck and lost control. The motorcycle then went over a curb, striking a man and a woman.

Police said both victims were waiting at a nearby bus stop — not in the street.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other pedestrian and the motorcycle driver (both males) were transported to a local trauma center where they are currently in critical but stable condition. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Investigators identified the pedestrian who died as Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick.

Frederick Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-549-4542. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call 301-600-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.