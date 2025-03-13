75-year-old woman survives brutal hit-and-run in Northwest DC; suspect wanted

The Brief Police are searching for a driver who hit a 75-year-old woman in Northwest D.C. last week. Despite being hit so hard that she was thrown into the air, the victim was not seriously injured. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department.



D.C. police are searching for a driver who hit a grandmother as she was crossing the street, sending her flying.

The Friday night hit-and-run was caught on camera in Northwest D.C. On Thursday, FOX 5 was able to speak with the victim, 75-year-old Thenna Barnes.

What She Says:

While Barnes says she's doing OK, she says her entire body is sore after she was hit by a black truck as she was trying to cross the street over to the median on Missouri Avenue, NW. Barnes was thrown into the air and landed several feet away in front of a neighbor’s gate, on Kansas Avenue, NW.

"I feel in pain. I just wish that he would’ve stopped and helped me but he didn’t," Barnes said. "I just feel pain, he just put me in some pain."

Barnes just celebrated her 75th birthday.

"I’m 75. I just turned 75 on March the 2nd," Barnes told FOX 5.

Instead of stopping to help her, the driver of the black truck drove around Barnes and sped away. The moment she was hit and went up in the air was all caught on a neighbor's ring camera.

Family Remains Thankful:

Despite the harrowing incident, Barnes’ family is just grateful that she’s alive.

"We could be planning a funeral instead of being here today," Barnes’ daughter, April said.

Still walking the same route to catch the bus, April Barnes is still in shock. She keeps replaying the video, still horrified at the driver’s callous actions.

"I watched it over and over and over again and it’s a blessing for her to be here today," she said. "I just hope that the person that hit my mom has a heart and comes forward."

Road to Recovery:

Thankfully, Barnes didn't suffer any broken bones or serious injuries and even though the doctors tell her she's expected to be okay, her recovery may take some time. She's currently walking with a limp due to the crash.

The crash happened on Friday, March 7. D.C. police are currently searching for the driver of this car and ask anyone with information to call them.