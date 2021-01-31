73-year-old Prince George’s County man missing for over a week

article

Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 73-year-old Fort Washington man who disappeared over a week ago.

Edgar Lewis was last seen in the 300 block of Kirby Hill Road in Fort Washington around 3 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Lewis is a black male, who is 5-foot-11, and weights 160 pounds.

When he was last seen, Lewis was wearing a brown jacket and brown pants. He walks with a cane.

If you have any information that can help police find Lewis, call (301) 749-5064.