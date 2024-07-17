72-year-old Virginia swim teacher arrested for sexual assault on minor during lessons

article

A swim instructor is behind bars without bond after being accused of sexual assault against a victim under the age of 13 years old.

Detectives in Prince William County have identified 72-year-old Daniel Smith as the suspect.

The victim reported the assaults happened during swimming lessons at the Chinn Park Rec Center in Woodbridge between April and May 2022.

Following an investigation, Smith was arrested on July 14 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

