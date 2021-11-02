Expand / Collapse search

70-year-old vegan chef Babette Davis shares inspirational health journey

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:23AM
News
FOX 5 DC

70-year-old vegan chef Babette Davis shares inspirational health journey

Babette Davis -- a vegan chef, fitness expert and motivational speaker -- joined us to inspire others to get healthy!

WASHINGTON - Babette Davis is changing the perception of what it means to act your age.

She's a vegan chef, restauranteur, fitness expert and great-grandmother! This 70 year-old is a force of nature that's still inspiring others to get healthy.

In fact, she has over 178,000 followers on Instagram alone!

Chef Babette joined FOX 5 to talk about her health and wellness journey and to share some tips on being and staying healthy!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE