70-year-old vegan chef Babette Davis shares inspirational health journey

Babette Davis is changing the perception of what it means to act your age.

She's a vegan chef, restauranteur, fitness expert and great-grandmother! This 70 year-old is a force of nature that's still inspiring others to get healthy.

In fact, she has over 178,000 followers on Instagram alone!

Chef Babette joined FOX 5 to talk about her health and wellness journey and to share some tips on being and staying healthy!

