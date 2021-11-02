70-year-old vegan chef Babette Davis shares inspirational health journey
WASHINGTON - Babette Davis is changing the perception of what it means to act your age.
She's a vegan chef, restauranteur, fitness expert and great-grandmother! This 70 year-old is a force of nature that's still inspiring others to get healthy.
In fact, she has over 178,000 followers on Instagram alone!
Chef Babette joined FOX 5 to talk about her health and wellness journey and to share some tips on being and staying healthy!
