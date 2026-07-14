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The Brief A 7-year-old girl was killed in what police are calling an accidental shooting. The girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a Milford Mill home. Baltimore County police said the incident was isolated and there is no further threat.



A 7-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting in Milford Mill, Maryland, on Tuesday evening, according to Baltimore County police.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of Selgrave Road.

Officers arrived to find the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials described the incident as isolated and said there is no active threat to the community.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time a child has been injured or killed in an accidental shooting.

In February, 6-year-old Lascelle Lee IV shot and killed himself with an unsecured gun in Montgomery Village, according to police.

READ MORE | Police ID Montgomery County child killed in accidental shooting

In early June, 15-year-old Journee Long was shot and killed inside a D.C. apartment after two teens found an unsecured gun in the home. The incident led to charges for the 33-year-old owner of the firearm.

Incidents like these have prompted lawmakers to take action in Maryland.

In 2023, the state passed Jaelynn's Law, named after teen who was killed in a school shooting with a gun that was taken from her home. The measure increased penalties for storing loaded firearms where minors can reach them.

During the 2026 legislative session, lawmakers introduced a bill that would have created mandatory firearm storage requirements, requiring them to be locked at all times unless in use. The measure failed amid harsh opposition from gun rights advocates.