7-year-old girl killed in accidental Baltimore County shooting, police say
MILFORD MILL, Md. - A 7-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting in Milford Mill, Maryland, on Tuesday evening, according to Baltimore County police.
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of Selgrave Road.
Officers arrived to find the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Officials described the incident as isolated and said there is no active threat to the community.
Dig deeper:
This is not the first time a child has been injured or killed in an accidental shooting.
In February, 6-year-old Lascelle Lee IV shot and killed himself with an unsecured gun in Montgomery Village, according to police.
READ MORE | Police ID Montgomery County child killed in accidental shooting
In early June, 15-year-old Journee Long was shot and killed inside a D.C. apartment after two teens found an unsecured gun in the home. The incident led to charges for the 33-year-old owner of the firearm.
Incidents like these have prompted lawmakers to take action in Maryland.
In 2023, the state passed Jaelynn's Law, named after teen who was killed in a school shooting with a gun that was taken from her home. The measure increased penalties for storing loaded firearms where minors can reach them.
During the 2026 legislative session, lawmakers introduced a bill that would have created mandatory firearm storage requirements, requiring them to be locked at all times unless in use. The measure failed amid harsh opposition from gun rights advocates.
The Source: This information is from Baltimore County Police, the Maryland General Assembly and past FOX 5 DC reporting.