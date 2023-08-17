7 people injured in four-car collision on Georgia Ave

A four-car crash on Georgia Avenue left seven people injured during rush hour Thursday.

First responders and officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are currently at the scene of the collision in the Wheaton-Glenmont community.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County police said the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. and all seven of the victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the collision, the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street is closed. Drivers traveling in that direction are being asked to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

