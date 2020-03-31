7 National Park Service workers test positive for COVID-19, officials say

article

National Park Service officials say seven employees within the agency have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Officials say the NPS Office of Public Health immediately followed up with each of the positive cases to conduct contact tracing. In each case, the NPS says potential contacts have been informed and are following CDC guidance.

"The safety and health of our employees, visitors, partners, and volunteers is a top priority. The NPS is following CDC guidance for risk assessment and management of reported positive cases and for disease prevention and protection of public space and workplaces," the NPS said in a statement Tuesday.

