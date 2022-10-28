7 Fairfax Co middle school students report feeling ill after principal says they ate THC gummies

The principal of a Fairfax County middle school says seven students reported feeling ill Thursday after eating what they believe were THC gummies.

In a message to families, Adam Erbrecht said the students ingested Delta 8 gummies and experienced symptoms that included vomiting, dizziness and slurred speech.

Erbrecht said three of the students were transported for medical treatment and the others were sent home.

"Fairfax County Police have concluded their investigation and have determined that there is no crime. However, there may be disciplinary action," Erbrecht said.

"We will be using this as a learning opportunity at school to discuss the importance of making good choices. I ask you to have the same conversation at home and remind students to talk to a trusted adult when they are feeling unsafe at school," Erbrecht added.

Following the incident, the Fairfax County Parents Association urged parents to be extra vigilant approaching Halloween.