Sunshine is back Tuesday, but it’s cold across the region with morning lows in the low to mid‑20s. The good news is that temperatures are finally trending upward.

What we know:

Skies will be partly sunny throughout the afternoon with a light breeze. It’s not warm, but highs near 40 degrees should help melt some of the leftover snow. Clouds will increase late in the day as a warm front approaches from the south and west.

DC weather: Warming trend begins across the region

That warmup kicks in Wednesday, with highs climbing into the mid‑ to upper‑50s, says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

While we warm up, the Northeast continues digging out from an extraordinary blizzard. New York, Boston and Providence saw one to three feet of snow, with Fall River, Massachusetts, reporting 41 inches and wind gusts topping 80 mph on Nantucket.

Around here, we only caught the edge of that system, and many aren’t complaining. Spring is now just 24 days away, and both the 6‑ to 10‑day and 10‑ to 14‑day outlooks show temperatures at or above normal.

What's next:

We’ll still see some ups and downs, including a chance for a brief, non‑accumulating flurry early Wednesday. Temperatures dip a bit on Thursday and Friday, but the weekend looks fantastic with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday, slightly cooler Sunday, and both days quiet and mostly sunny.