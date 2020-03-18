Expand / Collapse search

67 DC firefighters self-quarantined after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

A DC firefighter has been diagnosed with coronavirus and between five and 15 coworkers are being asked to self-quarantine, according to sources. FOX 5 wanted to know what that means for staffing plans if large numbers of first responders across our area become sick or have contact with a sick coworker.

WASHINGTON - Sixty-seven D.C. firefighters are in self-quarantine after coming in contact with a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the D.C. fire union.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner and Evan Lambert learned of estimated numbers from sources on Wednesday.

As a result of the confirmed case, new rules are in place ordering firefighters to be checked for illness before their shifts.

A source told Wagner that a second firefighter is also being tested following the initial confirmation - and officials are waiting on the results.

Engine Company 32 and 19, where the first firefighter who tested positive works, were cleaned thoroughly Tuesday morning.
 