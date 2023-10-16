64-year-old woman killed in house fire in Anne Arundel County

A woman died after a fire broke out in her Anne Arundel County home over the weekend, the Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to the house in the 900 block of 220th Street in Pasadena just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 after receiving a call from a man who said his home was on fire and that there was one person trapped.

The first crews arrived and found a two-story duplex well involved in fire. At least 60 firefighters were working the scene to put out the blaze, which took about 15 minutes to get under control.

After an extensive search of the home, 64-year-old Kathleen Lewis was found dead inside. She was the owner of the home. The other resident who was able to get out was taken to Bayview Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Anne Arundel County Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Two adults and two teenagers were displaced in the adjoining duplex and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.