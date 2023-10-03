63-year-old man struck by gunfire in DC while waking home to watch football game with brother 

A 63-year-old man is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a stray bullet during a shooting in southeast D.C.

The man was walking along the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning when suddenly, a dozen shots rang out.

The man ducked down to the ground and realized he was shot in the arm. Medics arrived a short time later and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for a black Nissan Altima that could possibly be connected to the shooting. They are also reaching out to nearby businesses to see if anything was captured on surveillance videos.

Investigators also discovered one of the bullets hit a window at a nearby police substation.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone said the victim was heading home to watch the Cowboys game with his younger brother when the shots were fired.

In an exclusive interview, Stone spoke with the brother who was too scared to show his face on camera, fearing retaliation.

"I feel bad about it because I heard the gun shots, the next thing I know, he called me and said, 'Man. I just got hit,'" the brother said. "They got cameras right there. They got to know who did the shooting. It was a drive-by."

"I don’t even want to come out the house. That's how dangerous it is in D.C.," the brother said

The 63-year-old is expected to survive, but both are concerned about gun violence in the District. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.