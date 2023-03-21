6-year-old sisters abducted by mom in Stafford County: Deputies

article

The search is on for a woman who the Stafford County Sheriff's Office says abducted her six-year-old daughters Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies are currently looking for 32-year-old Rosa Gregg after administrators at Stafford Elementary School said she picked up her kids – Riley and Regan Crowder – despite there being an active protective order filed against her.

The school told the sheriff's office they had no knowledge of the protective order.

Gregg is currently wanted for two counts of parental abduction and an Amber Alert is being sent out.

The sheriff's office believes she is currently in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Deputies are working with Virginia State Police and Rocky Mount Police to bring the girls back home.

Gregg is described as a Black female with black hair and glasses. She could be driving a 2014 black Chevy Camaro with a Virginia license plate of VCJ5953.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Stafford County Public Schools issued a statement to FOX 5, saying "We are deeply concerned about the two students involved and pray for their safe and swift return. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement to investigate the abduction. We are also investigating our internal processes to determine if additional matters must be addressed."

If you have any information regarding the incident, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking you call 911 immediately.