Authorities say a young boy has been critically injured after gunfire erupted Thursday night in Prince George’s County at a Fourth of July gathering.

The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m.in the 4500 block of Akron Street. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says the boy who was shot is possibly as young as 10-year-old and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police say an adult who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A third person suffered a graze wound. At least two gunmen opened fire before fleeing the area.

Officials say the gunmen walked up to the event before opening fire. It is unclear if anyone fired back.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Temple Hills July Fourth shooting leaves child critically injured, 2 others hurt

Ramirez was at the scene Friday morning where signs of the violence remained. She said fireworks, medical gloves, and a deflated moonbounce were abandoned after shots rang out.

Residents tell FOX 5 that the annual Fourth of July gathering has been held each of the last seven years for the neighborhood children.

STATEMENT FROM STATE'S ATTORNEY AISHA N. BRAVEBOY:

"It is with a heavy heart that I address you today. Last evening, on what should have been a joyous celebration of our nation's independence, our community was shaken by a senseless act of violence. A shooting incident occurred in the 4500 block of Akron Street in Temple Hills that left three individuals injured, including an innocent child. This tragedy has cast a shadow over what was intended to be a night filled with pride and unity.

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand with them in their pain and anguish, and we are committed to providing every support necessary during this difficult time.

I want to assure our residents that my office is working diligently and closely with the Prince George’s County Police Department to investigate this horrific event. Our law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those suspects responsible for this atrocity.

We will not rest until justice is served. Let me be clear: any individuals found to be involved in this shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We will pursue every avenue within our discretion to ensure that those responsible for this violence, face the consequences of their actions.

This must stop. These senseless acts of violence have no place in our community, and we cannot and will not tolerate it any longer. Our children deserve to grow up in a safe environment, free from the fear of violence. Our families deserve to gather in peace and joy, not in the face of such grievous harm. We are calling on the community to stand together with us.

If you have any information related to this incident, please do not hesitate to contact Crime Solvers and Prince George’s County Police, Major Crimes Division, (301) 356-2512. Your cooperation is vital in helping us bring those responsible to justice.

We will continue to fight for the safety and well-being of every resident of Prince George’s County, and we will not rest until we have achieved that goal."