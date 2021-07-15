5 teens arrested in connection to violent crime spree in DC, police say

Authorities have arrested five teens in connection to a string of violence that took place in the District over the first half of July.

Police say the suspects – a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old – were arrested on Wednesday.

Between the five teens, police say, 19 crimes were committed between July 3 and July 14.

Here are the incidents as reported by police by district:

First District:

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 1:18 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 11:40 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1400 block of C Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 11:50 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1300 block of Carolina Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 11:14 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects assaulted the victims and took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspects were observed by MPD officers inside of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of I Street, Southeast. The suspects were subsequently placed under arrest.

Second District:

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 12:41 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and took property from one victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Kidnapping/ Assault with a Dangerous Weapon(Gun): On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at approximately 11:55 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspects took property by gunpoint from the victim. The victim was then forced into their vehicle and driven to a bank to retrieve US currency. The victim was released when the suspects were unable to obtain any money. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Third District:

Robbery (Snatch): On Monday, July 5, 2021, at approximately 12:50 am, the suspect approached the victims in the 2400 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched property from the victims then fled the scene.

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 10:54 am, the victim left his vehicle, parked and running, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northeast. When the victim returned, his vehicle had been stolen.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at approximately 8:21 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle has been recovered.

Fourth District:

Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun): On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at approximately 8:45 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 5800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished firearms, assaulted the victims, and attempted to take the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 12:40 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 800 block of Delafield Place, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 1:12 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 5000 block of Sargent Road, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 1:27 am, the suspects exited two vehicles and approached the victim in the 3600 block of Harewood Road, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in vehicles.

Sixth District:

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: On Saturday, July 3, 2021, at approximately 6:46 pm, the suspect was observed by MPD officers driving a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at approximately 10:51 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The suspects brandished firearms and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 4:14 am, the victim approached a vehicle occupied by the suspects in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Two of the suspects brandished firearms and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 4:25 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was sitting in their vehicle, in the 2300 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, along with the suspect vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

Seventh District:

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at approximately 5:53 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 4200 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers say 19-year-old Zharmel Blount faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of armed robbery.

The 13-year-old, 14-year-old and both 16 year-olds, the 13-year-old all face numerous charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and armed robbery.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.