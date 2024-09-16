6-year-old brings loaded gun to Virginia elementary school

article

A 6-year-old child brought a gun to their elementary school in Virginia Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the school resource officer at Orange Elementary School was notified by staff about a loaded firearm that was found inside the school around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The school was placed in safe school mode and the SRO and a school administrator took possession of the backpack that contained the firearm.

Investigators say the 6-year-old student brought the gun to school and an instructional assistant later discovered it.

Nobody was injured and no threats were made prior to the discovery of the gun.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident. No arrests have been made at this point, but the investigation is ongoing.

School leaders say out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional law enforcement at the school Tuesday.

No further details will be released pending the outcome of the investigation.



