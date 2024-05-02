6 teens arrested in connection to robbery, assault at CVS in Navy Yard; more suspects wanted

Six teens have been arrested after robbing and ransacking a Navy Yard CVS last month, D.C. police say.

The chaotic incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at the CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, SE. Video shows the teens stealing items and assaulting a security guard.

On Saturday, April 20, a 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with burglary two, theft and assault on a police officer.

Other suspects arrested on April 27 include a 15-year-old girl who was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, and conspiracy to commit theft and a 15-year-old girl charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, and receiving stolen property.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Both of those teens were also charged with assault for an incident at the National Mall around 8:15 p.m., before before the thefts at the CVS.

Also among the arrested was a 15-year-old boy charged with burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft and two 14-year-old boys charged with burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft.

Police are continuing to search for additional suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in this case.