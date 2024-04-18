Expand / Collapse search

Teens caught on camera ransacking Southeast DC CVS

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  April 18, 2024 1:05pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Multiple teens are wanted after they were seen on camera robbing and ransacking a CVS in Southeast D.C. 

Police say around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the large group of juveniles went into the drug store in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, where they stole items and assaulted a security guard. 

When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard. The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras.

Image 1 of 4

 

Attorney General Brian Scwalb released a statement concerning the incident, saying it was "unacceptable and disturbing." 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.