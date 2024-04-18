Teens caught on camera ransacking Southeast DC CVS

Multiple teens are wanted after they were seen on camera robbing and ransacking a CVS in Southeast D.C.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the large group of juveniles went into the drug store in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, where they stole items and assaulted a security guard.

When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard. The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Attorney General Brian Scwalb released a statement concerning the incident, saying it was "unacceptable and disturbing."

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.