6 people injured after MetroBus crashes into building, officials say

A MetroBus crashed into a building in Northeast D.C. Friday evening.

Bus Leaves the Road

What we know:

Metro Transit Police and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Bunker Hill Road, NE at at 10th Street, NE where they found the bus had run into the columns of the building.

Officials say the bus stopped short of making contact with a building, coming to a rest at the front steps. No structural damage was reported.

At least six people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials secured the scene and the bus was removed from the area. It's not yer clear what caused the accident.

Metro Transit Police and D.C. Fire and EMS are continuing to investigate.