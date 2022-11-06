6 Metro stations along Blue, Yellow Lines in Virginia reopen after construction related closure

Metro officials reopened six stations along the Blue and Yellow Lines that have been closed since September as part of a construction project.

Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials announced that the six stations south of Reagan National Airport reopened on Sunday.

The stations include Braddock Road, King Street, Van Dorn Street, Franconia-Springfield, Eisenhower Avenue and Huntington.

PHOTO: WMATA

They had been closed as part of a construction project that involved building new tracks for the new Potomac Yard Station, and repairing the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge.

Despite the reopening, Yellow Line service remains suspended until May 2023.

In the meantime, Metro officials say Yellow Line stations will be served by the Blue or Green lines.

READ MORE: Major construction on Metro's Blue and Yellow lines underway

In addition, Metro will offer free shuttle service during the weekday rush hour for passengers crossing to and from Virginia and D.C.

To learn more about the construction project and travel alternatives click here.