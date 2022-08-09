6 men arrested in Fairfax for attempting to solicit sex from minors

article

An online sting operation led by detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department resulted in the arrest of six men who used the internet to exploit children.

The suspects, who range in age from 26 to 43, were charged with a combined 21 felonies. Police said the operation was conducted over several days and in each case, the predators used online platforms to start explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children.

After agreeing to meet at specific locations, the suspects were met by detectives and arrested on the spot.

According to police, Raul Ramirez-Roja, 27, of Winchester, is charged with two counts of the propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with a child under age 15. Julio Lozano Lazo, 29, of Maryland, is charged with two counts of the propose sex act, one count of indecent liberties with a child under age 15, and one count of procure minor for obscene material by communication system.

Jvonni Farmer, 28, of Woodbridge, is charged with propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15. William Godoy Estrada, 43, of Arlington, is charged with four counts of propose sex act, attempted production of child pornography, and attempted indecent liberties. Amd Elmer Juarez Calderon, 26, of Arlington, is charged with one count of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.

Marcus Hal Sturdivant, 35, of Harrisonburg, is charged with four counts of propose sex act as well. Sturdivant was arrested by officers from the City of Harrisonburg Police Department.

Police are urging parents to monitor their children’s online activities closely and use available security settings to prevent the use of age-inappropriate sites or platforms.

Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.

Additional internet safety information can be found via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.