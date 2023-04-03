6 juveniles charged in connection with 2 Prince George's County carjackings

Six juveniles have been charged in connection with two recent carjackings in Prince George's County.

During their arrests, officers recovered a total of three loaded ghost guns.

Officers responded to the report of an attempted armed carjacking in the 1900 block of County Road in District Heights around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Two suspects, a 17-year-old male from Temple Hills and a 16-year-old male from Fort Washington, ran from the scene and were arrested after a short pursuit. Both juveniles were in possession of a loaded ghost gun.

They are charged as adults with attempted armed carjacking and firearms offenses. They were transported to the Department of Corrections.

In a separate case, officers located a carjacked vehicle in the area of Addison Road and Central Avenue on Thursday, March 30. The vehicle had been carjacked at gunpoint on Monday, March 27, in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in Forestville.

The officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the four juveniles inside. A loaded ghost gun was recovered in the vehicle. The suspects – all 15-year-old males from D.C., are charged as juveniles with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm.

If anyone has information relevant to these cases, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-3788.