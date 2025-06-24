Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Dorchester County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Stafford County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Northwest Montgomery County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Washington County, Carroll County, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Charles County, Prince George's County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Stafford County, Northern Fauquier County, Fairfax County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Washington County, Carroll County, Prince George's County, Charles County, Frederick County, Anne Arundel County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County

6 hospitalized for heat-related illness at Stray Kids concert at Nats Park

By
Published  June 24, 2025 10:46am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
'Stray Kids' concert at Nats Park ended early due to heat concerns

'Stray Kids' concert at Nats Park ended early due to heat concerns

Six people were treated for heat-related illnesses during a concert at Nationals Park featuring K-pop group Stray Kids.

WASHINGTON - Six people were treated for heat-related illnesses during a concert at Nationals Park featuring K-pop group Stray Kids. 

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department's Mass Casualty Task Force was called to the Stray Kids concert at Nationals Park in Navy Yard Monday night. 

Fans posted on social media about waiting in long lines in extreme heat, even before the show started. At one point, the concert was paused to assist people who had fainted in the pit. Video shows band members handing out water.

The concert ended early due to concerns for the safety of performers, staff, and fans. 

In this image released on December 12, 2024, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by JYP Entertainment/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Nationals Park had posted in advance that fans could bring in extra water and personal cooling devices. Cooling centers were also available inside conference rooms.

On social media, concert-goers complained about miscommunication with security and having to empty their water bottles before entering the venue. 

Others complained that there was not enough water to purchase, and that it was expensive to buy. 

NewsSevere WeatherWashington, D.C.