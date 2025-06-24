6 hospitalized for heat-related illness at Stray Kids concert at Nats Park

Six people were treated for heat-related illnesses during a concert at Nationals Park featuring K-pop group Stray Kids.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department's Mass Casualty Task Force was called to the Stray Kids concert at Nationals Park in Navy Yard Monday night.

Fans posted on social media about waiting in long lines in extreme heat, even before the show started. At one point, the concert was paused to assist people who had fainted in the pit. Video shows band members handing out water.

The concert ended early due to concerns for the safety of performers, staff, and fans.

In this image released on December 12, 2024, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by JYP Entertainment/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Nationals Park had posted in advance that fans could bring in extra water and personal cooling devices. Cooling centers were also available inside conference rooms.

On social media, concert-goers complained about miscommunication with security and having to empty their water bottles before entering the venue.

Others complained that there was not enough water to purchase, and that it was expensive to buy.