Authorities have arrested six people after a string of thefts at the Queenstown Outlets in Queen Anne's County.

Investigators say the suspects have been linked to multiple cases of theft and robberies at Queenstown Outlets stores like Nike, Coach, Sunglasses Hut, Ralph Lauren, and the Cosmetic Company store.

During the latest incident on June 8, deputies arrested two women for allegedly stealing from the Nike Store and the Cosmetic Company Store. Investigators say one of the women assaulted an employee of the Cosmetic Company Store before both suspects fled in a vehicle.

Later that night, deputies arrested three women and a man they say stole merchandise from the Under Armour Store. Deputies say the store’s surveillance cameras captured the theft.

6 arrested after string of thefts at Queenstown Outlets (Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff)

All were arrested the same day and face the following charges:

28-years-old Breona Simms, District Heights, MD charged with Theft Scheme, Theft, 2 counts of Felony Theft, and Conspiracy of Theft. She was released on bond.

31-years-old Chyna Parker, Washington, DC, charged with Theft Scheme, 2 counts of Theft, Felony Theft, and Conspiracy of Theft. She is being held without bail.

19-year-old Noel Boyd, Washington DC, charged with Theft, Felony Theft, and an outstanding fugitive warrant. She is being held without bail.

18-years-old Ania Nolan, Washington, D.C., charged with Theft and Felony Theft. She was released on her own recognizance.

26-year-old Tyquan McKenzie, Hyattsville, MD, was charged with Theft Scheme, 2 counts of Theft, and an outstanding warrant. He was released on bond.

27-year-old Dominique West, Upper Marlboro, MD, charged with Theft Scheme, 2 counts of Theft, 2nd-degree assault, Neglect of a Minor, Driving W/Expired License. She is being held without bail.