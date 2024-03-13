$5K reward in deadly hit-and-run that took life of Virginia woman

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a Virginia woman.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on February 24 in the area of Minnieville Road and Bobcat Court in Woodbridge.

Officials say Carla Andrea Mejia, 27, of Woodbridge was walking in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop. Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they located vehicle parts believed to belong to a 2009-2012 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV or a 2009-2013 Kia Sorento SUV nearby. The parts were from a vehicle that is light in color, possibly silver, with possible front-end damage. The wheel-well and the undercarriage could also be damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or online at pwcva.gov/policetip