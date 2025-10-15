53-year-old pedestrian hit by Dodge Ram dies 2 weeks after crash

article

The Brief A man died from injuries sustained in a September crash in Washington, D.C. The crash involved a pedestrian and a 2009 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer. Police are seeking information from the public to aid their investigation.



A 53-year-old male pedestrian struck by a vehicle in a September crash has passed away from his injuries two weeks after the incident.

What we know:

On Monday, Sept. 29, officers responded to a crash at Montana and Rhode Island Avenues, Northeast. The crash involved a 2009 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer that struck a pedestrian while making a left turn. The vehicle remained at the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 53-year-old John Robert Holland, was transported to a local hospital but died of his injuries on Monday, Oct. 13.

Detectives from the Major Crash Investigations Unit are leading the investigation.