51-year-old stabbed to death along Benning Road in Northeast DC identified

The Brief A 51-year-old man was found dead after a stabbing late Thursday night in Northeast DC. Police say officers responded to a reported fight along Benning Road and found the victim with stab wounds. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing along Benning Road in Northeast DC that left a 51-year-old man dead late Thursday night.

What we know:

Police say the attack happened around 11:07 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, when Fifth District officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene but found "no signs consistent with life," and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Timothy Sistrunk, who police say had no fixed address.

Investigators have not released any suspect information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in homicide cases.