$50,000 reward offered for information on vandalized farm equipment in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police say the owner of farm equipment that was vandalized in Damascus is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

On April 21 at approximately 9:30 p.m., a suspect was observed driving onto a storage yard area of a farm located on Long Corner Road.

The suspect climbed to the top of a tanker truck used to fertilize fields. The next day, the owner of the farm discovered that the liquid fertilizer in the tanker truck had been contaminated with an herbicide, but not before the truck was used to apply fertilizer to approximately 1000 acres of corn.

One week later, employees on the farm discovered additional contamination of fertilizer in another piece of farm equipment.

Anyone with information regarding this vandalism is asked to call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6273. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).