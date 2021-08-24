Maryland high school teacher arrested on charges related to sexual abuse of a minor

A teacher at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County has been arrested on multiple charges related to sexual abuse of a student and sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD says 47-year-old Kirkland Shipley was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed that between May 2018 and June 2018, Shipley allegedly sexually abused a female victim on multiple occasions in D.C.

At the time of the offenses, Shipley was employed as a teacher and rowing coach at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

Principal of Walt Whitman High Robert W. Dodd sent a letter to parents and students about the arrest, saying the school was fully cooperating with MPD on the investigation that could reveal additional victims.

"These charges are deeply troubling and are a violation of the core values of our school and school system," the letter reads. "We hold our employees to a high standard of character and this behavior is completely unacceptable."

The letter says Shipley has been employed at Walt Whitman High since 2001.