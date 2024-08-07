$5,000 reward offered after 3 kittens left in a trash compactor

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for leaving three kittens in a trash compactor near the Darlington Heights convenience site in Prince Edward County, Virginia.

"Abandoning kittens in a trash compactor not only leaves them to die a painful death, but is also a criminal violation of Virgina’s cruelty code," says Animal Legal Defense Fund Managing Attorney David B. Rosengard. "We are hopeful that members of the community are able to come forward with information that will lead to justice for these animals and prevent similar actions in the future."

"We are beyond grateful for the support of the Animal League Defense Fund for posting a reward for this heinous crime that occurred in our community. The County is committed to bringing this individual to justice. We urge anyone with information to please contact Prince Edward County Animal Control at 434-223-7310," said Prince Edward County’s Chief Animal Control Officer Adam Mumma.

According to Virginia law, if you find a stray animal within 48 hours, an attempt should be made to contact the owner and notification be made to the local public animal shelter where the animal was found.

Officials say the one kitten who survived was heard meowing by a local attendant, who found her clinging to life in the plastic bag, which appeared to have been put in the trash compactor on the morning of May 23, 2024. Along with the surviving kitten were two others who were not so fortunate and had died by the time they were found.

The lone surviving kitten was bathed and brought to a local veterinarian for examination. The kitten, named Zoey, has been adopted into a loving home, and is doing very well.

