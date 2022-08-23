5-year-old's death being investigated as homicide in Capitol Heights

A 5-year-old's death in Capitol Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on Thursday for the report of an unresponsive child.

The victim, Pradeline Delinois, was rushed to a hospital in D.C., where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia conducted an autopsy which determined the victim’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled a homicide.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.