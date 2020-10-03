5-year-old found dead in Anne Arundel County, suspect in custody

article

Police say they found a 5-year-old dead of apparent trauma Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Officers say they found the child around 8:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and has been taken into custody "in a nearby state."

Police did not identify the suspect and say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and will release more information later.

