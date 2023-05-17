5 students consume edibles at school in DC, officials say

Five students at a D.C. public charter school consumed edibles Tuesday, according to officials.

The incident happened during the school day on one of the Center City Public Charter Schools campuses in the District.

"Our student's health and safety is our top priority," said a spokesperson in a statement. "Our school personnel took immediate action by contacting their parents/families and emergency medical services and began the disciplinary process for this serious infraction."

School officials say they addressed the situation with upper-grade students.