D.C. police are investigating a violent robbery that happened Thursday night in the southeast.

Former ANC Commissioner Denise Krepp tweeted that five young girls beat up a woman and then robbed her. Krepp said the victim's face was black and blue.

Police say the robbery was reported around 8:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of A Street.

Krepp is calling on D.C. Council to pass legislation to stop crime.