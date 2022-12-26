5 cars involved in crash on Suitland Highway; 1 driver fled scene, 3 adults injured

article

Five cars were involved in a crash on Suitland Parkway with one person involved fleeing the scene and another taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The U.S. Park Police responded to Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road around 11 a.m. for a five-car crash.

Officers were advised that one of the drivers involved in the crash fled on foot.

Two adults were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One adult was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing. USPP detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to contact the Dispatch Center at (202)610-7500 or tip line at (202)379-4877.