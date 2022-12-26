5 cars involved in crash on Suitland Highway; 1 driver fled scene, 3 adults injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Five cars were involved in a crash on Suitland Parkway with one person involved fleeing the scene and another taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The U.S. Park Police responded to Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road around 11 a.m. for a five-car crash.
READ MORE: Plane crashes into creek in Anne Arundel County
Officers were advised that one of the drivers involved in the crash fled on foot.
Two adults were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One adult was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
At this time the investigation is still ongoing. USPP detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to contact the Dispatch Center at (202)610-7500 or tip line at (202)379-4877.