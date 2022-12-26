Plane crashes into creek in Anne Arundel County

article

A small plane has crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County, officials say.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted around 11:15 a.m. on Monday that a small plane had crashed into Beards Creek.

Montgomery County Plane Crash: Miraculous rescue after aircraft crashes into power lines

One civilian was on board and was rescued. They are being transported to AAMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Civilian kayakers also assisted with the rescue. Officials say they are accounted for and now off the water.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.