45 years in jail for gunman in deadly Burger King shooting

The gunman who was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland last December has been sentenced to 45 years in jail.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Darin Tyler Robey was sentenced Friday after being found guilty by a jury over the summer.

Officials say Robey entered the fast-food restaurant on December 26, 2021 to confront his then girlfriend who worked there. 21-year-old Jaion Penamon witnessed the confrontation and tried to intervene when he was shot by Robey twice in the chest.

Penamon died at the scene. Robey fled and was later arrested.

At sentencing, State's Attorney Charlie Smith argued for the maximum allowable sentence saying that "the most egregious second-degree murders deserve the harshest sentences."

"Robey lacked remorse from the second he pulled the trigger, to when he stepped over Jaion's dying body and casually walked away, until today," Smith said.

The hearing was interrupted when fights broke out in the courtroom between families of the victim and defendant causing the courtrooms and parts of the courthouse to be locked down.