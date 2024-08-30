$42 million in medical debt erased for more than 62,000 DC residents

More than 62,000 D.C. residents will be getting their medical debt erased.

The nonprofit organization Tzedek DC recommended and advocated for the relief. The organization focuses on safeguarding the debt-related legal rights and financial health of people with lower incomes, and applauds the cancellation of about $42 million of medical debt for more than 62,000 District of Columbia residents.



The relief is due to a public dollar investment by the D.C. Government through an initiative from Mayor Bowser. This investment has made D.C. the first state-level government to invest in the large-scale purchase and cancellation of medical debt. Over 80 percent of residents benefiting from the cancellation live in zip codes that are majority Black or community members of color.

According to officials, residents whose medical debt has been erased will receive a letter from Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that acquires medical debt in bulk from providers like hospitals and then erases it. Tzedek DC will be providing free services to support residents with questions related to this relief, including how it relates to their credit report.



"This is a big win for D.C. residents. We applaud Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage for this choice to invest in large-scale medical debt cancellation as an anti-poverty strategy and in response to the health equity problems that medical debt presents and perpetuates," said Ariel Levinson-Waldman, Tzedek DC’s Founding Director. "We also deeply appreciate the systemic relief work of Undue Medical Debt. We urge residents to open envelopes coming to them from Undue Medical Debt so they know that their medical debt has been canceled and can take steps to ensure their credit report reflects that fact."

Residents are advised to keep an eye-out for a letter to indicate if they will be a recipient. An example of that letter can be viewed below: