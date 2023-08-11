40 cats removed from home with 'severe hoarding' conditions, officials say

Officials found 40 cats in unsafe conditions at a home in Sterling.

A member of the public contacted officials on August 1 for a welfare check on the cats. When officials arrived, they say that ammonia readings in the home were at unsafe levels for both humans and animals, and surfaces throughout the home were covered with feces and urine. Loudoun County Animal Services says the conditions were consistent with severe hoarding.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

On August 9, a civil hearing for the cats' previous owner was held. The court ordered an indefinite ban on pet ownership, and restitution to LCAS for $7,141.

LCAS has taken the cats and they are currently receiving veterinary care. The cats will be put up for adoption once they've been cleared medically. If you'd like to adopt, view available animals at loudoun.gov/animals or stop by the shelter during daily adoption hours, 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.